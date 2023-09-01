Two terrorists killed in IBO: CTD

Peshawar In the early hours of Thursday, two alleged terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Juma Khan Khwar Regi, located in the provincial capital. Seven others managed to escape, according to officials.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted the operation after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists who were reportedly preparing to launch an assault in Peshawar.

A spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department stated that a firefight ensued when the terrorists opened fire on the police team. Two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire, while the others managed to evade capture.

At the scene of the operation, hand grenades and automatic firearms were discovered. Authorities have initiated police raids to apprehend the absconding militants.