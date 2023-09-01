Friday, September 01, 2023
UK hands over two airport security scanners to Pakistan

Our Staff Reporter
September 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Thurs­day handed over two airport security scanners to Pakistan during a ceremony held at Karachi Airport, the British High Commission said. Ad­dressing the ceremony, Jane Marriott said: “I am delighted to hand over these state-of-the-art airport security scanners here in Karachi, a demonstration of UK support for security at Pa­kistan’s airports.” She added: “With over 1.6 mil­lion people of Pakistani heritage in the UK mak­ing up every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special bond.”

