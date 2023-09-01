WHO and UNICEF help tol be sought for upgrading day-care centres and nurseries: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Na­sir has informed that sponsorship from World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF will be sought for upgrading day-care centres and nurseries, set up for the babies and infants of women working in different government departments in Punjab. He observed this dur­ing a visit to the day-care centre and nursery established for the chil­dren of women working in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department at Birdwood Road, here, Thursday. The minister said that the day-care centres needed to be equipped with modern facili­ties and upgraded as per international standards in order to achieve globally set objectives of better health for mother and child, promot­ing breastfeeding, ensuring child nutrition, vaccination of children under two years of age as well as family planning. The World Health Organization and UNICEF were being formally requested for extend­ing assistance to the Punjab government for this purpose, he added. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that working women had- dual responsibili­ties to fulfill. It was imperative for both the government and the society to take care of their requirements for properly upbringing their children side-by- side with efficiently doing their jobs. Due to occupation at workplaces, the tendency of breastfeeding their newborns babies was decreasing among the women in Pakistan, which was adversely affecting the health of both the mother and the child. He emphasized the need for setting up breastfeeding cor­ners at workplaces for the convenience of working mothers. The minister expressed affection with the children during his visit to the day-care centre, chatted with them and presented gifts to them from his own pocket at this occasion.