0-100 km/h in 4.3 Seconds—No, Seriously!

SAZGAR Engineering Works Limited recently turned up the excitement at their Haval Experience event in Islamabad, where they celebrated a bold new chapter in their thriving partnership with Great Wall Motors (GWM). Since joining forces in 2021, SAZGAR and GWM have been on a roll, bringing a wave of cutting-edge vehicles to Pakistan, including an impressive mix of hybrid and fully electric models.

SAZGAR has rapidly established itself as a leader in the New Energy Vehicles (NEV) segment, leading the charge in eco-friendly transportation in Pakistan. Their trailblazing efforts include the launch of Pakistan’s first electric three-wheeler, reinforcing their commitment to a greener future. With a lineup of five flagship NEV models, SAZGAR has something to rev everyone’s engine, no matter what you’re looking for. The impressive roster includes GWM Tank 500 HEV, Ora 07 (all electric), Ora 03 (all electric), Jolion HEV, and H6 HEV.

The star of the show? The GWM Ora 07—a sleek, all-electric sports sedan that’s as powerful as it is stylish. Buckle up, because this beauty rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, making it one of the fastest rides you can get your hands on today. Plus, it’s loaded with advanced driver assistance systems, offers an impressive range that kicks range anxiety to the curb, and comes with a powerhouse battery that’s built to last. The highlight? Taking the GWM Ora 07 for a spin! Attendees were blown away by its dynamic energy and cutting-edge features—it was an experience that literally left them speechless! The AWD version of the vehicle costs PKR 17,500,000, with the FWD version of the vehicle costing PKR 15,299,000 with a booking amount of PKR 5,000,000.

Check out the video below to catch all the action, and don’t forget to drop your thoughts in the comments!

EMBED THIS VIDEO: