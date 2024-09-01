Sunday, September 01, 2024
3 dacoits arrested after encounter

September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -   The police arrested three dacoits after an exchange of fire near Durhata Pull on Saturday. According to police sources, on receiving an information of a motorcycle snatching in premises of Alpa police station by six robbers, the police team reached the spot. The accused started  firing at the policemen. In an exchange of fire, the police arrested three dacoits who were identified as Muhammad Musa, Aryan Ali and Dilsher. The police also recovered three motorcycles, cash and weapons from the accused. A special team had been formed to arrest the escaped criminals while the injured dacoits had been shifted to a local hospital, the police sources added.

