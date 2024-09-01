Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

41st Int’l Milad Conference to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15

41st Int’l Milad Conference to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15
NEWS WIRE
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The 41st International Milad Conference, organised by Minhaj-ul-Quran International, would take place at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15. Minhaj-ul-Quran International Deputy Secretary-General Jawad Hamid, along with other leaders, visited Minar-e-Pakistan to review the arrangements. They inspected the stage, venue, entry points, security, parking, and other logistics.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri would deliver a special address at the conference. Jawad Hamid stated that every effort would be made to ensure that the venue at Minar-e-Pakistan was beautifully decorated for the conference. Religious scholars from Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iran would also participate. Hamid further mentioned that the conference was expected to be a significant milestone for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. He further told that a request has been submitted to the District Administration for the permission to organise the event.

0-100 km/h in 4.3 Seconds—No, Seriously!

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024