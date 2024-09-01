41st Int’l Milad Conference to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15

LAHORE - The 41st International Milad Conference, organised by Minhaj-ul-Quran International, would take place at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15. Minhaj-ul-Quran International Deputy Secretary-General Jawad Hamid, along with other leaders, visited Minar-e-Pakistan to review the arrangements. They inspected the stage, venue, entry points, security, parking, and other logistics.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri would deliver a special address at the conference. Jawad Hamid stated that every effort would be made to ensure that the venue at Minar-e-Pakistan was beautifully decorated for the conference. Religious scholars from Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iran would also participate. Hamid further mentioned that the conference was expected to be a significant milestone for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. He further told that a request has been submitted to the District Administration for the permission to organise the event.