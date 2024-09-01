Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

48 district & sessions judges reshuffled

Staff Reporter
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Forty-eight district and sessions judges were reshuffled across Punjab on Saturday. According to a notification, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Syed Ali Imran was transferred from Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan, Naseem Virk was appointed as D&SJ Lahore. Three ATC judges working in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha -- Khalid Arshad, Ejaz Asif and Muhammad Abbas -- were directed to report to the Lahore High Court immediately.

Anti-Corruption Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta and District and Sessions Judge Mianwali Qaiser Butt were also directed to report to the high court. Similarly, Sessions Judge Raja Ghazanfar Ali was transferred from Jhelum to Okara, DG District Judiciary Sarfraz Akhtar was posted as Sessions Judge Bahawalpur.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024