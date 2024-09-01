8 passengers injured as bus veers off the road 

GUJAR KHAN - Eight passengers were injured as a Hajeera-bound bus veered off the road and ended up in a ditch at Bhartian Morr on Kahuta-Azad Pattan Road, located approximately 18 km from Kahuta tehsil headquarters in Rawalpindi district on Saturday morning. As per the information provided by the Kahuta police sources, a bus travelling to Hajeera city in AJK from Lahore veered off the road while navigating a turn at Bhartian Morr around 4.30 am. According to police, upon receiving information, the Rescue 1122 and traffic police promptly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the passengers. A total of 13 passengers were on board the bus, with 8 individuals reporting minor injuries. Local sources reported that heavy rain was happening in the area when the bus lost control and veered off the road, colliding with a crash barrier at the sharp turn. As reported by the traffic wardens on site, the individuals involved in the accident sustained minor injuries, including the driver and conductor. The bus driver has been identified as Muhammad Zahid, a resident of Tehsil Hajeera in district Rawalakot. When asked about the fitness and route permit of the bus, Mr. Khurram Faiz, the senior traffic officer (STO), confirmed that these documents were thoroughly inspected and were found valid.

He also mentioned that copies of these documents were on record with the traffic police.

Last Sunday, a bus bound for AJK from Rawalpindi met with an accident near Garrari bridge, approximately 5 km from Bhartian Morr, due to brake failure. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of 26 lives, including the bus crew. As part of a thorough investigation ordered by the chief minister of Punjab, it was discovered that the bus in question had invalid fitness and road permits. Additionally, the crash barriers along the Kahuta-Azad Pattan Road were found to have substandard resistance quality.

Meanwhile, in a move to prioritize passenger safety, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has instructed the police and traffic wardens to conduct meetings with bus and wagon terminal operators. According to CPO Hamdani, around 113 public service vehicles have been taken into custody for lacking fitness certificates; tickets have issued to 1,230 drivers; and seven cases have been registered for violators during the past six days.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Hasanabdal Zahid Mahmood has awarded nine year imprisonment and imposed Rs 80,000 fine to drug smuggler Akash Shaukat. He was arrested a few months ago while trying to peddle 1.695 kg hashish.