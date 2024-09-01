Agri secretary wants Bahawalpur division turned into ‘cotton valley’

MULTAN - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has directed the Agriculture Department officials to develop a practical plan for transforming the Bahawalpur division into a ‘cotton valley’. The directive was issued during a meeting held on Saturday, where the current status of the cotton crop and the impact of recent rains were evaluated. Secretary Sahu emphasised that September is a critical month for cotton management, requiring an acceleration of field activities to effectively guide farmers. He noted that 3.4 million acres of cotton have been planted across Punjab, with all available resources mobilised to meet the target yield. Based on weather forecasts, September is expected to be favourable for the cotton crop. Consequently, timely advisories should be issued to protect the crop from pests and diseases, aligning with the latest weather predictions. The secretary also highlighted that under the Chief Minister Punjab Internship Programme, young agricultural graduates would begin practical field activities starting September 16. Additionally, he instructed officials to provide technical guidance to farmers on clean cotton picking, storage, and transportation. He stressed the importance of optimising field operations to ensure the health and yield of the cotton crop.