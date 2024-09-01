Sunday, September 01, 2024
Agri varsity holds seminar on promoting food security

APP
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The University of Agriculture Peshawar, in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), organized a seminar titled ‘Promoting Agriculture Development and Food Security through Intellectual Property: Economic Dividends of Agro-Tech Innovation and Consultation on Adoption of International Treaty on IP, Genetic Resources, and Associated Traditional Knowledge 2024.’

The seminar’s inaugural session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and Chairperson IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (Retired) Farukh Amil.

Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who addressed the session as the Chief Guest, lauded the efforts of the university and IPO-Pakistan for fostering collaboration among various stakeholders to enhance agricultural productivity and national economic security. He also highlighted several projects initiated by the provincial agriculture department aimed at improving farm productivity.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht emphasized the significance of intellectual property in the modern world, covering trademarks, patents, copyrights, geographic indications, and genetic resources.

The seminar attracted a diverse audience from both the public and private sectors, including senior faculty members, the research community, and students.

