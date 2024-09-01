Angelina Jolie reveals shocking betrayal amid Brad Pitt’s tumultuous split

LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie is giving a quick rundown on the people she trusts after being “betrayed a lot.” The Maria star revealed the real reason behind having a very small circle of friends is that she has been burned by fake friendships in the past. During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy Award-winning actress admitted that she didn’t have many close friendships. In response to a question about who she considers her closest friends or whom she would turn to in the middle of the night for support, Angelina said, “I don’t really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working.” She went on to add, “Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot. “I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough.” Although she did mention Cambodian-American human rights activist Loung Ung and her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died from ovarian and breast cancer, as among her very ‘few’ close friends, adding, “Loung is one of my closest friends. My mother was extremely close to me; I lost her.” “I’ve had a few friends over the years not be there for my family in their hour of need,” the Maleficent actress concluded. Referring to the American-Greek soprano, who she portrays in Maria, Angelina said, “I have a couple of people that I trust. What did Maria Callas die with? Two trusted people.” This comes on the heels of a tumultuous legal dispute with former husband Brad Pitt regarding their shared assets, a battle that has been raging for several years. In the meanwhile, Angelina Jolie, known for her tough movie roles, showed a softer side at the Venice Film Festival. The 49-year-old actress revealed that she’s not as tough as the characters she plays. The Maleficent star feels a connection to Maria Callas’ vulnerable side.

During a Venice Film Festival panel, Jolie shared that she relates to the opera singer, whom she’s playing in the Netflix film Maria, through Callas’ softer qualities. “I think the way I related to her may be a surprise - probably the part of her that’s extremely soft,” Jolie declared. “And she doesn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was, and as emotionally open as she truly was.” The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star’s emotional response to the standing ovation for her film Maria at the Venice Film Festival hinted at the challenges of fame and expressing vulnerability.

After shedding tears during the eight-minute applause, Jolie shared her intense preparation for the role of Maria Callas. To authentically portray the opera singer, Jolie spent nearly seven months training her voice to sing opera, driven by a desire to meet the expectations of Callas’ fans. Through this process, the actress developed a deeper understanding of the term “diva,” often associated with negative connotations. Her dedication to capturing Callas’ essence showcases Jolie’s commitment to authenticity in her performance. Jolie’s connection to the role and emotional journey was evident in her tearful response to the ovation, highlighting the impact of portraying Callas on her own life.