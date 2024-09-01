Sunday, September 01, 2024
Army win men, women titles in 4th National Inter-Departmental Boxing Championship

Staff Reporter
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Army clinched both the men’s and women’s titles at the 4th National Inter-Departmental Boxing Championship 2024. In the men’s competition, Pakistan Army secured the top position with 11 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Pakistan Navy took second place with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze, while Pakistan WAPDA claimed third position with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze medals. In the women’s competition, Pakistan Army boxers also dominated, winning the first position with 7 gold and 1 silver medal. Pakistan Air Force followed with 1 gold and 3 bronze medals, securing second place, while WAPDA took third position with 3 silver and 1 bronze medal. At the closing ceremony, Commander Brigadier Muhammad Jamil of Baloch Regiment Center and President of Pakistan Boxing Federation Khalid Mahmood distributed the prizes among the winners.

Staff Reporter

