Sunday, September 01, 2024
Attock police arrest 7 outlaws

STAFF REPORT
September 01, 2024
ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested seven outlaws involved in different crimes. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, police arrested Hasnain Ali along with his accomplice Ali Raza for killing his father. In another attempt, police arrested Akbar Hussain and recovered four stolen motorbikes from his possession. In different other attempts, police held four drug smugglers Zeeshan, Mirza Khan Afghani, Abid and Shabbir and recovered 6 kg hashish, 3.6 kg opium and 10 litre liquor from their possession.

STAFF REPORT

