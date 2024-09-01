Azma Bokhari dismisses talks with PTI, criticizes Asad Qaiser's remarks

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has responded strongly to recent comments made by PTI leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, asserting that her party has no interest in engaging in discussions with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In her statement, Bokhari criticized Qaiser, emphasizing that the leaders currently in prison were corrupt and dishonest, and it is they who need to seek negotiations, not the Punjab government.

Bokhari firmly stated that her party has no desire to engage in conversations or even see the faces of PTI leaders. She highlighted the recent return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, the formation of governments at both the federal and provincial levels, and Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to steer the country away from economic default as markers of her party's success.

She also praised Nawaz Sharif's daughter for her dedicated service to the people of Punjab and noted that Shehbaz Sharif was working diligently to resolve the challenges left by previous, incompetent leaders. Bokhari accused PTI leaders of harboring animosity toward Nawaz Sharif, claiming they were blind and deaf to his contributions to national development.

Azma Bokhari contrasted Nawaz Sharif's leadership with that of PTI leaders, asserting that Sharif’s approach was centered on the nation's welfare rather than divisive rhetoric. She mocked PTI's reluctance to engage in discussions, likening their evasive tactics to a monkey fleeing from a slingshot.

This sharp response followed Asad Qaiser's earlier statement, in which he declared that PTI was not interested in negotiating with the government and predicted that the current government would not last beyond December.