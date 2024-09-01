‘Baghderi Swat’ emerging as premier tourism hotspot

ISLAMABAD - In a significant boost to Pakistan’s tourism sector, ‘Baghderi Swat’, a picturesque village in the Swat Valley, is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for travelers where its distinctive fusion of breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage is poised to captivate visitors from far and wide. The emergence of Baghderi as a premier tourist destination is set to boost Pakistan’s tourism industry. With its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage, the village is expected to attract visitors from across the globe, according to a report aired by a private news channel. Located in the breathtaking Swat Valley, Baghderi is a hidden gem that is now gaining recognition for its unparalleled natural beauty. The village is surrounded by majestic mountains, lush green forests, and crystal-clear rivers, making it a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers. With its unique blend of natural charm and cultural richness, Baghderi is poised to become Pakistan’s next big tourist attraction, said a visitor. “Baghderi has the potential to become a flagship destination for Pakistan’s tourism industry,” said a tourism official. “We are working to develop infrastructure and facilities to cater to the influx of visitors,” he added. The villagers of Baghderi are embracing the tourism boom, with many opening their homes to visitors. “We are happy to share our culture and traditions with visitors,” said a resident. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our hospitality,” he added. The government has launched initiatives to develop Baghderi’s infrastructure, including roads, hotels, and amenities. “We are committed to making Baghderi a world-class destination,” said a PTDC official. Tour operators are cashing in on Baghderi s popularity, offering packages and promotions to attract visitors. “Baghderi is a game-changer for Pakistan’s tourism industry,” said a tour operator. “We are seeing a surge in bookings and inquiries,” he added. From stunning sunrises to magical moonlit nights, every moment in Baghderi is an unforgettable experience, said a tourist. “The food in Baghderi was incredible! I fell in love with the local dish”, Chapli Kabab, a foreign tourist from the USA said. “The people of Baghderi are so friendly and welcoming it felt like home away from home”, said another tourist.