Balochistan Conundrum

On the anniversary of the late Nawab Akbar Bugti, Balochistan witnessed a series of coordinated terrorist attacks across the province, claiming more than seventy-four lives, including both security personnel and civilians. These attacks, attributed to terrorist groups such as the BLA and BNF, are among the deadliest in recent years and underscore the severity of the security situation in the province.

Balochistan has a long history of insurgency and militancy, dating back to its accession to Pakistan on 27 March 1948. Currently, the province is grappling with its third and longest-running insurgency, which began following the death of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti on 26 August 2006. Since then, the region has not returned to full normalcy, with terrorist outfits frequently targeting security forces, civilian infrastructure, and non-Baloch residents, particularly poor workers from Punjab.

The Balochistan issue is multifaceted. One of the primary concerns of Baloch nationalists is the issue of human rights violations and cases of missing persons. Last month, Balochistan saw major non-violent protests led by the charismatic leader Mahrang Baloch in Gwadar and Quetta. Previously, she had also led a long march-style protest in Islamabad, which culminated in negotiations between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the federal government of Pakistan. On the other hand, some security insiders claim that many of the missing persons are anti-Pakistan and involved in terrorist activities, challenging the nationalists’ assertions about the innocence of those who have disappeared. However, a proper legal and security mechanism should be established to address the issue of missing persons in the province.

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, comprising 43.6% of the country’s area but sparsely populated, is challenging to govern. Consequently, the law and order situation in the province is substandard, providing opportunities for terrorist groups to carry out their attacks. Additionally, the Sardari system, a legacy of the British Empire, impedes socio-political development in the province. Many local experts believe that the Sardars are inward-looking and uninterested in the upliftment of the province and its people, despite wielding significant influence in the region.

The poor governance and the Sardari system have resulted in abysmal human development indicators in the province. For instance, the region suffers from inadequate educational and healthcare services, contributing to the grievances and alienation of its residents. The women’s literacy rate in Balochistan is around 20%, the lowest in the country. Similarly, the maternal mortality rate in Balochistan is 298 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Pakistan Maternal Mortality Survey (2023). Despite the 18th Amendment, the provincial government has been unable to provide basic services to the local population, and the federal government continues to face criticism for the province’s poor living conditions.

Economic exploitation and resource distribution are other major concerns for the residents of Balochistan, fuelling a sense of deprivation and alienation. The province is rich in natural resources such as gold, copper, oil, gas, gypsum, chromite, and coal, but the local population does not benefit from these resources, despite the federal government’s commitments in the 7th NFC Award (2009-2010). Similarly, residents of Gwadar express concerns about being excluded from the benefits of the CPEC’s Gwadar Port, a project set to become a hub of regional connectivity and trade. They have staged regular protests in Gwadar, demanding their fair share in the commercial activities of CPEC.

These grievances are exploited by terrorist organizations and militants, particularly the BLA and BLF, who recruit impoverished Baloch individuals for militancy and terrorism. It is no surprise that RAW and India have provided logistical and financial support to these terrorist groups, aiming to replicate the events of 1971 in Balochistan. The capture of senior naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016, who was involved in various terrorist activities with the help of the BLA and BLF, clearly demonstrates RAW’s involvement in the region. Furthermore, multiple intelligence reports from Pakistan have pointed to India’s role in supporting terrorism and militancy in Balochistan, debunking India’s claims of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, the TTP has gained momentum in the former FATA and KPK regions with logistical and financial support from the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has also acquired American weapons left behind after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan on 30 August 2021, which are now being used in attacks against Pakistan. Intelligence sources indicate that the TTP, BLA, and BLF are forming alliances to stage terrorist attacks in KPK and Balochistan, raising alarm bells for Pakistan’s security forces. One could argue that Pakistan is on the brink of a full-scale war-like situation against terrorists.

The state must conduct military operations against these terrorist groups, breaking their nexus and disrupting their coordination. Furthermore, Pakistan must eliminate the logistical and financial support these organizations receive from India and RAW. To achieve this, Pakistan should engage with international forums like the UN and UNSC to present its case against terrorism and India’s involvement, as gaining international support will be crucial for conducting successful military operations.

Finally, the state must engage with Baloch nationalists and other non-violent activists through dialogue and negotiation rather than using heavy-handed tactics. The issues of human rights violations and missing persons must be addressed with utmost urgency. The provincial government should also expedite the provision of educational and healthcare facilities, create employment opportunities, and enhance quota systems for Baloch students across Pakistan. Additionally, Balochistan must receive its rightful share of benefits from CPEC. These prerequisites are essential for a successful military campaign against the BLA and BLF, as the province’s geostrategic importance means Pakistan cannot afford to let Balochistan remain in turmoil for an extended period.

Sher Ali Bukhari

The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy.