Country can’t afford elections time and again: Governor Punjab

NEWS WIRE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider has said that the country cannot afford elections time and again as repeated elections cost billions of rupees therefore, the election would be held on time. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that major political parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would have to be serious to resolve the prevailing issues else the country will suffer most. Sardar Salim Haider said that despite having serious concerns, the PML-N wants the system to continue. He said that none of the PML-N and PPP can be termed as 100 percent right and political leadership needs to mend its inadequacies. The Governor Punjab said that Bilawal Bhutto has not yet started distributing solar systems but said had said long ago that he will provide solar systems to the people.

PTI rally will now be held on Sept 22 in Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday changed date for its rally in Lahore due to Eid Miladun Nabi and the rally will now be held on September 22. According to a PTI announcement, the party will hold a historic public gathering in Islamabad on September 8.

PTI Lahore gets its acting president

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday notified Ijaz Minhas as the acting president of the party’s Lahore chapter. As per the notification, Minhas was appointed in view of the present circumstances.