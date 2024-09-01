CTP to issue licenses for motorcyclists in one day

Rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police has set up a special desk at Traffic Headquarters for urgent issuance of licenses for motorcyclists in order to control road traffic accidents. “The applicants should visit the Traffic Headquarters at Race Course along with computerised national identity card and obtain the motorcycle driving license on same day on urgent basis,” said CTO Beenish Fatima here on Saturday. She said that the CTP has decided to take this step in order to make the journey of roads safest for motorcyclists and other road users. She added that the motorcyclists would be issued licenses urgently in one window operation. The motorcyclists would be able to obtain driving license in one day, said Beenish Fatima, CTO Rawalpindi.

Police arrest 1446 drug peddlers in ongoing year

Following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police’s campaign against narcotics, raising awareness among the youth, and taking action against drug dealers is continuously ongoing in the district. In this regard, IG Islamabad directed senior police officers to formulate a comprehensive strategy to protect the youth from drugs, ensure prevention, and strengthen ties between educational institutions and law enforcement departments, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. During the crackdown against drug peddlers, police teams arrested 1446 drug dealers during the ongoing year. Moreover, police teams seized more than 428 kg of heroin, 344 kg of hashish, 30 kg of ice, and 11,920 liters of liquor from the possession of the arrested accused. DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that our youth often turn to the curse of drugs due to societal pressures and inadequate guidance.

Today, our youth are not only destroying their own lives by getting involved in drugs but also causing pain to their families.

He further said that in Pakistan, various law enforcement agencies, including the Islamabad Police are actively working against narcotics. He urged all educational institutions to cooperate with law enforcement departments to protect students from this curse. He requested the heads of educational institutions to organize various refresher courses and awareness campaigns in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to protect young students from narcotics and educate them about its dangers. He expressed his determination that Islamabad Police will dismantle the networks of drug dealers, and no malicious elements will be allowed to destroy the lives of the youth. Those involved in this heinous and vile trade will be brought to justice at all costs, he added.