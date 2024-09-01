DC inspects cleanliness, anti-dengue measures

LAHORE - Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza conducted an unannounced visit to the China Scheme, Model Bazaar, and adjacent areas around the drain to assess cleanliness and dengue prevention measures. During his visit, health officials briefed him on the ongoing dengue activities. The DC inspected a workshop where he found dengue larvae in a container. He instructed the dengue field teams to focus intensively on the dengue campaign and expressed strong disapproval of the presence of banners in various locations. He directed the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (MCL) to remove the banners immediately. DC Musa Raza also reprimanded the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for the presence of garbage piles in a vacant plot. He questioned why the waste had not been removed and instructed the LWMC to clear the plot without delay. Additionally, he gave the relevant authorities a 24-hour deadline to remove debris, filth, and animal waste from both sides of the drain, emphasizing that this cleanup should be prioritized. The deputy commissioner issued strict monitoring instructions to Assistant Commissioners and directed MCL to remove garbage and banners from the Ring Road interchange promptly. He reiterated that the cleanliness operation would continue in alignment with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.