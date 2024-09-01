DC prepares new plan for enhancing water supply reservoirs capacity

SUKKUR - An important meeting was held under chair of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo for the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Sukkur and making all filter plants in the city functional.

On this occasion, DC instructed the Public Health Department and Sukkur Municipal Corporation to devise new strategies to enhance the storage capacity of drinking water in Sukkur city.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the engineers that a comprehensive survey of the city be carried out to determine the requirements for additional filter plants, and detailed proposals be submitted in writing. Furthermore, a proposal for the construction of four large water reservoirs on Bukkur Island should be prepared. DC Dharejo suggested that small reservoirs can be constructed in the Kutcha area near Ring Road, which can provide clean drinking water to the citizens of Sukkur.

He pointed out that water supply schemes had been under the purview of the Public Health department for a long time, but were neglected. The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, while instructing the engineers of Public Health and Sukkur Municipal Corporation, warned that all filter plants in Sukkur must be operational within 15 days, failing which stern action will be taken against the defaulters.

In the coming month. I will conduct a thorough inspection of all filter plants under the Sukkur Municipal Corporation and Public Health department, and cases will be filed against those found derelict in their duties, he said.

DC further stated that the city has 35 filter plants, comprising 18 under the municipal corporation and 17 under Public Health and every effort must be made to ensure their operational efficiency, as providing citizens with access to clean drinking water is a fundamental responsibility of the authorities and administration. He said that the Bachal Shah Miani water supply scheme should be made operational as soon as possible to resolve the issue of clean drinking water for the residents of the area. Meanwhile, the filter plants of Phase 3 should be made functional to supply water to Old Sukkur. He directed that desilting of all ponds in Sukkur be carried out and a report be submitted.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Executive Engineer Municipal Corporation Numan Ahmed Kalhoro, Executive Engineer, Public Health Sukkur Hafeezullah Memon, ADC-II Bushra Mansoor, Chairman Town Municipal Corporation Tariq Chohan and various chairmen and officials of town committees.