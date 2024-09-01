Dera police arrest 5 outlaws, recover drugs & stolen bikes

Dera ismail khan - Dera Ismail Khan police conducted a successful operation against criminal elements on Saturday, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of stolen motorcycles, ice, and heroin.

Under the direction of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, the Cantt police station, led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan and SHO Sabatin Hussain, traced and solved two theft cases. Suspect Zeeshan, resident of Kotli Imam Hussain, was apprehended with a stolen motorcycle. Another stolen motorcycle was recovered from Gulistan, resident of Awan.

In separate actions, police seized 450 grams of ice and 405 grams of heroin from Muhammad Imran of Dinpur. Akhtar Parvez of Ejaz Abad Muriali was arrested with 305 grams of heroin, and Kaleemullah from Zakuri Town was found with 470 grams of ice and 350 grams of heroin. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.

Drug dealer held with 1.1kg hashish

District police arrested a drug dealer on Saturday, recovering over 1.1 kilograms of hashish from his possession in the Paroa Police Station area.

According to the police spokesman, the arrest occurred during a district-wide snap-checking operation aimed at combating crime, following instructions from District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood. SHO Gulsher Khan led the operation, which resulted in the arrest of Inayat Ullah, a resident of Mohallah Laal Shah. The police have registered a case against the accused and are conducting further investigation.