Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Director PDMA satisfied with de-watering exercise in Hyderabad

APP
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Director Operations of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imdad Hussain Siddiqui visited different parts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday to review the dewatering exercise being carried out at the end of the last monsoon spell.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district administration. He observed that rainwater had been pumped out from most of the main roads and a good of low-lying neighbourhoods. During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon briefed the director about the quantum of 3-day rainfall and the measures to drain accumulating rainwater.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1725080138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024