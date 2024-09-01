Sunday, September 01, 2024
Economist Dr Qaiser Bengali resigns from three top govt committees

Economist Dr Qaiser Bengali resigns from three top govt committees
MATEEN HAIDER
September 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Renowned economist Dr Qaiser Bengali has resigned from three top government committees which include austerity committee, right sizing committee, and committee to control government expenses and feared Pakistani economy is heading to disaster.  In his three page resignation sent to finance Minister M Aurangzeb and  to cabinet secretary Kamran Afzal, Dr Bengali said none of his recommendations were followed by the government and steps taken by the government were on the opposite side of the committee.  He said the decision to form these committee was a step in the right direction.

In his letter he said he suggested the downsizing of highly paid top bureaucracy with their privileges, which could save treasury Rs30 billion, however junior employees were targeted, which he never supported.  He said he reviewed 70 government departments and 17 corporations for their downsizing however finally 17 commercial entities were recommended for privatization however it was not implemented.  He said he opposed the closing of utility stores corporation however government went opposite and announced closure and its employees strongly reacted.  In his resignation he said government tried to save officers from Grade 17 to Grade 22 however they were protected and non Gazetted staff with a figure of 150, 000, from Grade 1 to 16 BPS was targeted.

He said due to massive loans economy is on ventilator and heading towards complete collapse.  He said due to price hike and rising inflation home budget of the people have been destroyed and people are committing suicide.  

