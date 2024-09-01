Engaging with the Natural World

Interacting with nature offers a sensory journey that calms the mind, rejuvenates the body, and nourishes the spirit.

Recently, I delved into a captivating children’s Totoro novel with illustrations by the renowned animation director Miyazaki, which prompted me to vividly recall my encounter with Mr. Masood Lohar from Clifton Urban Forest and his impactful contributions to Karachi. I had the privilege of meeting him almost two years ago. His inquiry about “Shinrin-Yoku (Forest Bathing)” ignited a desire within me to explore this Japanese practice further. Lohar’s steadfast commitment to the project deserves praise, and the citizens of Karachi are indebted to this exceptional individual. I vividly remember the infectious enthusiasm with which he led us through the Urban Forest, offering intricate descriptions of each plant and tree along the way.

It is important to note that the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing has positive effects on both physical and mental health, including reduced stress hormone production, increased happiness, improved creativity, lower heart rate and blood pressure, a strengthened immune system, and quicker recovery from illness. Urban forests also act as natural filters, absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen, thereby enriching air quality. Consequently, these urban forests enable us to inhale cleaner air and provide relief during heatwaves within the urban environment. Moreover, they add vibrancy to our city, support indigenous biodiversity, and contribute to the visual appeal of the cityscape. Urban forests also provide expansive spaces for community gatherings and educational school events. Proximity to well-kept urban forests can positively influence property values, making neighbourhoods more desirable and appealing places to live.

A general guideline is to engage in forest bathing for a minimum of 15-20 minutes daily. Totoro Forest, nestled in Japan, is a magical haven enjoyed by children and adults alike. Inspired by the iconic character Totoro, it captivates with lush greenery and a serene ambiance. This enchanting forest not only sparks immense joy but also fosters a connection with nature, making it a cherished destination for all and reminding us to reconnect with nature in this fast-paced, technology-driven world.

From the moment we step into any lush forest adorned with dense foliage and the fragrance of fresh, fertile earth, we can feel the surrounding life with our senses. It is pertinent to highlight that Shinrin-Yoku emerged in response to growing urbanisation and technological progress in Japan. It was introduced to encourage the Japanese people to re-establish a connection with nature internally and to serve as a method for preserving the country’s forests. We can derive abundant benefits from engaging in Shinrin-Yoku as well.

Let’s take a break from Instagram reels and TikToks for a while and embark on a digital detox by visiting the Urban Forest or the nearest wooded area. Take a leisurely stroll, sprint like Usain Bolt, or simply sit and absorb the natural beauty. Revel in the soothing sounds, inhale the fresh air, appreciate the intricate details of the ground, leaves, and flowers, feel the velvety touch of the lush green moss, and allow the tranquillity of the surroundings to reshape your mind, providing a respite from the perpetual hustle and bustle of city life. Immerse yourself in this sensory escapade.

LUBNA JAFFAR ALI MISUMI,

Japan.