FBR faces Rs113b shortfall in August tax collection

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is grappling with a significant shortfall in tax collection for the month of August, falling Rs113 billion short of its monthly target. According to sources within the FBR, the tax authority managed to collect Rs785 billion in the 30 days of August, against a set target of Rs898 billion. The FBR is hopeful that revenue collection will increase on the final day of August, which could help reduce the overall shortfall for the month. However, the final data for August’s revenue collection will not be available until Monday.

In contrast, the FBR exceeded its revenue target for the first month of the current financial year in July, collecting Rs659.2 billion against a target of Rs656 billion in July. Combined, the total tax collection for July and August stands at Rs1,445 billion. The government’s overall tax collection target for the current financial year is a record Rs12,970 billion. However, the government has reportedly assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will introduce a mini-budget if there is a significant shortfall in revenue collection during the first quarter. As the FBR works to meet its ambitious targets, all eyes are on the final revenue figures for August, which will play a crucial role in shaping the government’s fiscal strategy for the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance released its latest monthly economic update, revealing a significant improvement in Pakistan’s economic landscape. The report highlights a gradual decrease in the country’s inflation rate, which reached its lowest level in 32 months in July 2024, marking a positive shift in the economy.

In July 2024, the inflation rate dropped to 11.1%, a sharp decline from the 28.3% recorded in the same month of the previous fiscal year. This drop in inflation is seen as a significant achievement for the government’s economic policies, aimed at stabilizing the economy and easing the burden on consumers. Alongside the decrease in inflation, the report also sheds light on other crucial economic indicators. Remittances saw a remarkable increase of 47% in July, reaching a volume of $3 billion. This influx of foreign currency is a positive sign for the country’s balance of payments and overall economic stability.

Exports also showed a healthy growth of 12.9%, recording $2.4 billion in July, while foreign imports rose by 16.3% to $4.8 billion. These figures indicate a robust trade activity that is likely to support economic growth in the coming months. The Ministry of Finance reported a 22.7% increase in tax revenue, amounting to Rs660 billion in July. Additionally, non-tax revenue saw an impressive surge of 78.3%, reaching Rs3,050 billion on an annual basis. These improvements in revenue collection are expected to contribute to the government’s fiscal discipline and reduce reliance on external borrowing.