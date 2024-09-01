FIA arrests 2 auditors, 3 accountants of Iesco

Gujar khan - The Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) has apprehended two auditors and three accountants from Jhelum and Gujar Khan divisions of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), who have been accused of accepting and offering bribes as a form of gratification in exchange for disregarding significant objections in audit reports. According to details, the accused were apprehended by a FIA team during a raid at a restaurant in Gujar Khan after receiving a special information from an informer, and recovered a staggering amount of Rs. 10.0475 million cash from the rear seat of their car. Interestingly, this action was made while the auditors and Iesco officials were enjoying a meal at a local restaurant after reaching a settlement. The FIA’s Commercial Bank Circle (CBC) in Islamabad has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against individuals under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) 1947.

The FIR registered by CBC, FIA Islamabad states that it was reliably informed that Zeeshan Ali Akbar, an Audit Officer (BPS-18), and Nazar Hussain, an Assistant Audit Officer (BPS-17), were appointed by their competent authority to carry out an audit of Manager (Operation) Jhelum Circle Iesco and Regional Manager (M&T) & Transformer Reclamation Workshop (TRW) Iesco Islamabad. The audit team commenced their investigation on August 19, 2024, and it was revealed that the account staff of account office XEN Gujar Khan, XEN Operation (Jhelum-1), and XEN Operation (Jhelum-2) allegedly collected money from field staff to bribe the audit team to garner desired relief in audit report.

According to the FIR, account officers of Iesco, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Jahangir Ahmed, and Saqib Zaheer, reached the Shinwari Restaurant at evening and handed over three black laptop bags filled with money to audit officers, Zeeshan Ali Akbar and Nazar Hussain, and were placed by the auditors in their car.

During the search of the vehicle, three laptop bags were discovered in the back seat and an amount of PKR 10,475,000 was found, the FIR added.

During the investigation by the raiding team, the audit officers admitted to have received the amount from the Iesco account officers, and alleged that this money was given as a bribe or illegal gratification in order to manipulate the audit report in their favor. It was further revealed that the amount was collected from the field officers in exchange for favors, as there have been numerous violations of SOPs and regulations by these officers.

Raja Nasrullah, Deputy Director of CBC, and Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Circle at FIA, Afzal Niazi confirmed the formation of a joint investigation team, adding that formal investigations have been initiated after registering the case under sections 34, 161, 162, 163, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in reference with 5(2) PCA 1947.

According to local sources, it has been confirmed that officials from various divisions and sub-divisions were compelled to make contributions towards a fund that was intended to be paid to the auditors in bribe.