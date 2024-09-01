Sunday, September 01, 2024
FIA interpol arrests proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
11:02 AM | September 01, 2024
National

In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has successfully apprehended a proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia. The accused, identified as Jaro, was wanted by Punjab police in connection with a murder case dating back to 2022.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed that the National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol had issued a red notice for Jaro’s arrest. Following his detention in Saudi Arabia, he was handed over to Punjab police by FIA Islamabad Immigration for further legal proceedings.

This arrest follows the recent capture of another wanted criminal, Usman Sikander, who was apprehended in Oman. Sikander, who had been evading arrest since 2022, faced multiple charges, including murder. He was brought back to Karachi after the FIA Interpol issued a Red Notice against him.

In the past six months, FIA’s NCB Interpol Pakistan has made significant strides in combating serious crimes by apprehending 66 individuals wanted across various countries. These arrests involved cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, all facilitated through the issuance of Red Notices by FIA-NCB Interpol Pakistan.

Web Desk

National

