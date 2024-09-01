Sunday, September 01, 2024
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 67th Malaysian National Day

September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi commemorated 67th Malaysia National Day with a flag hoisting ceremony, exemplifying the spirit of unity and progress that Malaysia had achieved over the years. The event took place on at the Consulate General premises and was attended by students and other Malaysians residing in Karachi as well as esteemed friends of Malaysia, according to a communique here on Saturday. The flag hoisting ceremony was a remarkable display of national pride and solidarity, reflecting Malaysia’s journey towards prosperity, diversity, and harmony.  The Consul General of Malaysia, H.E Herman Hardynata Ahmad, along with other guests, raised the Malaysian flag, symbolizing the nation’s triumphs and aspirations.

