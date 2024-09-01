Govt slashes petrol price by Rs1.86 per litre

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Saturday has reduced the oil prices for next fortnight and increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 7 per kg. The government has decreased the petrol price by Rs1.86 per litre to Rs259.1 per litre. Meanwhile, it has declined the high speed diesel price by Rs3.32 per litre to Rs262.75 per litre. Kerosene prices have cut by Rs2.15 per litre to Rs169.62 per litre and light speed diesel prices reduced by Rs2.97 per litre to Rs154.05 per litre. This was third consecutive third cut in oil prices. Average price of petrol had dropped in the international market to about $80.40 per barrel from about $82.50 per barrel. Over the last fortnight, HSD declined to about $88 per barrel from $90.30. Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has enhanced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 7 per kg. The new price for LPG is now set at Rs 244 per kilograms, according to a recent notification issued by the OGRA. Accordingly, the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has increased by Rs 82.84. The new price for a domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg will be available at Rs 2,879. The revised prices will be in effect from the month of September, as per the notification issued by OGRA. Last month, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by 8.50 per cent while increasing the rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).