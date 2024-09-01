Govt to conduct 50pc sector trade via Gwadar Port: Qaiser Shaikh

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh while announcing the development of Gawadar Port has said that the federal government has decided to conduct 50 percent of public sector trade through it.

Talking to media persons at Karachi Press Club on Saturday, he said that said the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will visit Pakistan next month. He said the IMO conference will be important for the improvement of Pakistan’s maritime sector. He said the paper regarding regulation of shipping lines will be ready soon for which several meetings have been held.

Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh said that for development and employment in Balochistan, 50 percent of public sector trade has been decided to be done through Gawadar port. He said the trade deficit has also been reduced. He said that the Karachi Port was using 60 percent of its capacity and there was a huge investment going on with Merck’s Shipping Line which has indicated an investment of two billion dollars. He said in June 2022, there was an import of 80 billion rupees and but now import have now reduced to 57 billion rupees.

The Minister Maritime Affairs further stated said no new port was being built in the country immediately. He said a memorandum of understanding worth 2 billion dollars will be signed with the European company Mgs next month.

Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh announced one million rupees for Karachi Press Club. Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Hassan Nasir Shah was also present on the occasion.