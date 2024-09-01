Govt to decide on appeals of all INGOs for renewal of their registration

ISLAMABAD - A special committee headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday decided to take up applications of all international aid groups, within fortnight, who were either disallowed by the government or their MoUs had expired, to operate in Pakistan.

The number of such international charities is around a dozen, an official source informed The Nation. The meeting that met at the Ministry of Interior looked into pending applications of international non-government organizations (INGOs) seeking renewal of their MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) and registration to work in the country. The Special Committee on INGOs decided that the scrutiny process of all applications would be completed within 15 days and all applicants would be informed accordingly, according to an announcement made by the interior ministry. A detailed review of each application will be conducted and all relevant documents will be examined, the interior minister was quoted as saying this in the meeting. He further stated that INGOs should also cooperate with the Ministry of Interior and provide relevant documents in a timely manner. Additional secretaries of the Ministry of Interior and the Economic Affairs Division, director general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, consultant at the Ministry of Law and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The international aid groups have been facing restrictions in Pakistan since the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden by the US forces in Abbottabad neighbourhood of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in May, 2011. The reason was that Pakistani authorities had allegedly linked the charity ‘Save the Children’ to the fake vaccination programme used by the CIA to track down Laden. In 2015, then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had ordered the group to leave Pakistan, accusing it for its involvement in “anti-state” activities.

The same year, the government came with a new policy for INGOs, warning all aid groups to apply fresh for their registration with the interior ministry if they want to operate in Pakistan. In December 2018, then government of prime minister Imran Khan had shuttered operations of 18 international charities in Pakistan after rejecting their final appeal to stay in the country.

The decision was taken a few months after authorities had indicated that operations of as many 38 INGOs would be closed in Pakistan. The majority of these aid groups belonged to US, UK and the Europe Union.