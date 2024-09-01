ICT administration to open Rawal Dam spillways today due to rising water levels

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced plans to open the spillways of on Sunday at 4 pm as a precautionary measure. The decision comes in response to the rising water levels in the dam, which have reached 1,752 feet, according to an spokesperson.

Residents living near urban river channels have been advised to avoid these areas to ensure their safety. Those residing in low-lying regions are urged to follow all safety protocols to protect themselves and their property. The public is encouraged to contact the district administration by dialing 16 in case of emergencies. Livestock owners are also advised to move their animals to higher ground immediately.

The district administration is closely monitoring river channels and bridges, with strict oversight in place to ensure public safety. All necessary preparations have been made to manage potential flooding, the administration confirmed.

This announcement coincides with the recent advisory from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has forecasted monsoon rains across various regions of Pakistan from September 2 to 5. Moderate rainfall is expected in northeastern Punjab, with lighter rain likely in Pothohar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Malakand and Hazara divisions, and in parts of Balochistan, including the Qalat division, Quetta, Pishin, and the Kirthar and Koh Suleiman ranges, light to heavy showers are anticipated.

The remains vigilant and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents as the weather conditions evolve.