Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis kicks off in Islamabad

LAHORE - The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament commenced on Saturday at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad, drawing over 250 enthusiastic participants across seven competitive categories.

This event honors the late Khawar Hyat Khan, a former Senior Executive Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), who played a pivotal role in the development of tennis in Pakistan until his passing on January 26, 2024. The tournament includes categories such as men’s singles and doubles, ladies’ singles, boys’ U18, U14, and U12 singles, as well as senior doubles (50+).

PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi expressed his excitement for the tournament, calling it a “fitting tribute” to Khawar Hyat Khan. He emphasized the significance of the event, saying, “This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for players to showcase their skills and fight for glory, embodying the spirit of a true tennis champion.”

PTF Secretary Col (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail also extended his best wishes to all participants, acknowledging their dedication and competitive spirit. “The large number of players from across Pakistan highlights the growing love for tennis in our country,” he remarked.

In the men’s singles final qualifying round, eight players secured their spots in the main draw with impressive victories. In the men’s singles final qualifying round, Kamran Khan beat M Talha Khan 6-1; M Ali beat Kashan Tariq 6-0, M Haziq Aasim beat Kamran Nisar 6-2, Syed Murtaza Hussain beat Ubaida Ilyas 6-0, Shehryar Anees beat Abdullah Azhar 6-2, Shahid Afridi beat Zain Saeed 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Saifullah 6-0 and Rayan Khan beat Syed Hamza Hussain 6-4. The main draw matches will be played today (Sunday) at 9:00 am.