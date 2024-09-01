Sunday, September 01, 2024
KP CM aide greets KPRA for surpassing revenue target

Our Staff Reporter
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has surpassed its revenue target for the first two months of the current financial year by 44%, collecting 7.1 billion rupees compared to 4.92 billion rupees last year.

These remarks were made by Muzzammil Aslam while receiving the performance report from KPRA Director General Fauzia Iqbal.

He expressed satisfaction with the achievement, noting that while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) struggles to meet its targets, KPRA has exceeded expectations.

Aslam congratulated the KPRA team, particularly DG Fauzia Iqbal, for this accomplishment and highlighted the government&#39;s ongoing efforts to boost provincial revenue to improve the financial stability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

