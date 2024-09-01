KP CM aides open private luxury hotel in Swat

Peshawar - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, and Special Assistant on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, inaugurated a private IYI Luxury Hotel in Baghdherai, District Swat.

On arrival in Swat, local MPA Mohammad Naeem and MNA Sohail Sultan welcomed the guests. The hotel management briefed the advisor and special assistant, noting that the facility, consisting of tents and concrete structures, cost Rs. 700 million.

The ceremony was attended by Director (Business Facilitation) KP-BoIT Iqbal Sarwar, CEO of the hotel Abdul Mateen, government officials, investors, and local notables.

Barrister Saif emphasized the government's commitment to promoting tourism and supporting investors, highlighting the importance of such developments for the economy.

Abdul Karim Tordher praised the KP-BoIT’s efforts in facilitating the investment and expressed optimism about the hotel’s impact on tourism in Swat. He also discussed future plans for economic development in the region, including hydropower projects and small-scale industrial units.