KP govt committed to establish law & order: Gandapur

Dera ismail khan - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to establishing law and order as a top priority. Addressing a ceremony at the Circuit House, where he laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects, Gandapur highlighted plans to modernize the police force with advanced weapons and technologies and increase recruitment.

He emphasized that resources are being utilized to enhance public facilities, including the expansion of the 'health card' program and the provision of modern health facilities at public hospitals to prevent the need for distant travel for treatment.

Gandapur also stressed the importance of equitable development across all districts, announcing that funds for flyovers in Dera Ismail Khan have been approved and the project will commence soon. He urged citizens to protect public resources and report any project-related issues to ensure timely resolution.

The Chief Minister noted the need for joint efforts to advance the province and addressed concerns about the drainage system in Dera Ismail Khan, attributing its closure during rains to debris and construction materials obstructing sewerage lines. He appealed to residents to handle government properties responsibly and highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the establishment of rehabilitation centers for drug addicts and the provision of solar systems to address electricity issues. He also called for action against electricity theft to resolve load-shedding problems.

In closing, Gandapur participated in a plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the Circuit House lawn.