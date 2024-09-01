Sunday, September 01, 2024
Larkana police arrest murder accused

APP
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Larkana police claimed to have arrested an accused here on Saturday who killed a motorcycle mechanic a year ago.  In this regard, under the supervision of DSP Hyderi Paras Bakhrani, the Allahabad police, while conducting an investigation on the airport road, arrested an accused Hussain Bakhsh Kalhoro involved in the case of Sin No. 2023/08 Penal 302, 452, 34 PPC .   According to the police, the arrested suspect Hussain Bakhsh Kalhoro had killed Muhammad Ramzan Kalhoro in Khudaabad neighborhood on March 11, last year and escaped.

APP

