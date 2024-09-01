LESCO dismisses 101 employees over power theft in six months

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict measures against its employees involved in power theft, resulting in the dismissal of 101 employees over the past six months. A LESCO spokesperson revealed that 10 employees have been arrested, while others have faced forced retirement after severe charges were proven against them. Some employees have also been demoted or had their annual increments withheld.

In related developments, the Punjab Energy Department has accused several power distribution companies, including LESCO, of overcharging government institutions, putting a significant burden on the provincial exchequer. In response to power theft, the federal government has approved the deputation of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to enhance recoveries and address power theft concerns.