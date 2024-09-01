Literacy Day to be observed on Sept 9

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said September 9 will be celebrated as the International Literacy Day in Bahawalpur district, like in the other parts of the country and the world at large. He said the primary aim of the day observance was to highlight the importance of education and to remind educated people of their role in promoting education. He chaired a meeting in this regard at his office on Saturday, which was attended by District Education Officer for Literacy in Bahawalpur Dr. Zahid Nazeer Khan. The meeting focused on planning for International Literacy Day. Dr. Zahid Nazeer told the meeting the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department of the Punjab Government was providing free education to out-of-school children by establishing non-formal educational institutions across Punjab, including in Bahawalpur district.