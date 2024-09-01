Man accused of killing 10 year old child escapes after bail denial

HYDERABAD - A man accused in an FIR for killing a 10 years old child Tahir Mallah at his agricultural field on August 3 escaped from the District and Sessions Court here on Saturday after cancellation of his interim bail. According to details, Agha Zubair Pathan appeared before the 1st Additional District and Session Judge pleading for the bail extension.

However, the judge turned down his plea on request of the prosecution.The police apparently failed to stop the accused person from escaping. Sub Inspector Arsalan Latif Channa of Seri police check post, in whose limits the incident happened, claimed that some lawyers abetted the escape of Pathan. Earlier, Pathan escaped from Hyderabad after the August 3 killing of Mallah. He was arrested over a week later on August 11 by the Hyderabad police.