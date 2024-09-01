Man gunned down in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - A man was gunned down in Ahdi village of in the limits of Jatli police station on Saturday during a clash over a prolonged land dispute between two rival groups.

According to sources, a dispute over the right of way between two groups was persisting, and assistant commissioner of had directed the revenue authorities to demarcate the right of way in the presence of police. Tragically, Ali Raza was fatally wounded by a gunshot received during the clash in the presence of the revenue department officials, and succumbed to his injuries at the rural health centre in Daultala.

According to Mr. Nabeel Khokar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar division, police had received an order on Friday to provide security during the demarcation of the disputed property by revenue department, adding that the revenue teams reached the site without informing the local police station. SP Khokhar maintained that the unfortunate incident had already taken place before the police authorities were informed. The SP said that the process of registering a FIR after conducting a postmortem on the body of Ali Raza was underway till the filing of this report at 8:30 pm on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, transferred the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jatli police station, Hafiz Mirza Asif to Dhamiyal police station on Saturday evening.

SP Saddar responded to the development saying that it was a routine transfer, and Inspector Asmat had been posted in Jatli.