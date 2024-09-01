Sunday, September 01, 2024
Mobile phone snatcher held by citizens

INP
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   A mobile phone snatcher was held by citizens and handed over to police after sound thrash here on Saturday.  According to details, two culprits snatched cell phone from citizen at Saddar Mobile Market Karachi and attempted to flee.  However, the citizens held one of the mobile snatcher while his accomplice managed to escape.  The held mobile snatcher was adversely tortured by citizens and shopkeepers before handing him over to police which registered a case against him and started efforts to arrest his cohort.

INP

