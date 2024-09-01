Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Momina Iqbal reveals key factors for landing lead roles in Pakistani dramas

Momina Iqbal reveals key factors for landing lead roles in Pakistani dramas
Web Desk
7:16 PM | September 01, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Pakistani actor Momina Iqbal has finally shared her insights on securing central roles in the country's drama industry.

In a recent video making rounds on social media, Iqbal discussed the factors that influence casting decisions in the industry.

According to Momina, an actor's Instagram following plays a crucial role in determining whether they are chosen for significant roles.

She emphasized that social media presence, particularly the number of followers, is a major factor in the selection process for starring roles.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024