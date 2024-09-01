Momina Iqbal reveals key factors for landing lead roles in Pakistani dramas

Pakistani actor Momina Iqbal has finally shared her insights on securing central roles in the country's drama industry.
In a recent video making rounds on social media, Iqbal discussed the factors that influence casting decisions in the industry.
According to Momina, an actor's Instagram following plays a crucial role in determining whether they are chosen for significant roles.
She emphasized that social media presence, particularly the number of followers, is a major factor in the selection process for starring roles.