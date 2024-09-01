Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NDMA issues advisory on monsoon rains across Pakistan from September 2 to 5

NDMA issues advisory on monsoon rains across Pakistan from September 2 to 5
Web Desk
11:26 AM | September 01, 2024
National

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory, announcing that monsoon rains will continue across Pakistan from September 2 to 5. The authority has cautioned that these rains may lead to flooding in low-lying areas as well as urban flooding.

According to the National Emergencies Operations Centre, the monsoon rain system is expected to impact various regions during this period. Northeastern Punjab is likely to see moderate rainfall, while light rain is anticipated in areas such as Pothohar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Malakand and Hazara divisions, light to heavy rainfall is expected. Similarly, regions in Balochistan, including the Qalat division, Quetta, Pishin, and the Kirthar and Koh Suleiman ranges, may also experience light to heavy showers.

Northern Sindh is forecasted to receive light to moderate rainfall. The NDMA has warned that these rains could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, urban flooding, and other risks associated with the monsoon season.

FIA interpol arrests proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia

The NDMA has urged the public to stay informed through weather updates and alerts. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to take precautionary measures and follow guidance from local authorities. The NDMA has also instructed all relevant departments to remain vigilant and ensure public safety during this period.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024