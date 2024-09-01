No threat to Sindh as cyclone ASNA takes a westward turn

Chief Meteorologist says cyclonic storm lies at about 200km southwest of Karachi. Several districts of Sindh, Balochistan receive rain, more downpours most likely. 8 foreign tourists rescued from flooded Naran.

KARACHI/QUETTA - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that the Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ over northeast Arabian Sea off Sindh coast had moved further westward during past nine hours and now lies at around latitude 23.6 N & longitude 65.7 E at a distance of about 200km southwest of Karachi.

The system is likely to track further west-south-westwards.

Moreover, under its influence, rain-thundershowers with few heavy rainfalls accompanied with squally winds are predicted in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi division, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu.

A deep depression (a very strong low-pressure area), which the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Thursday would bring widespread rainfall, intensified into Cyclone Asna on Friday.

According to a PMD alert issued at 8pm on Saturday, the cyclone over the west-central Arabian Sea off the Sindh coast has kept moving further westward during the past six hours and now lies about 370km southwest of Karachi, 250km south of Ormara and 260km southeast of Gwadar. “The system is likely to track further west-south-westwards,” the Met Office added.

While talking to a private news channel, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz Saturday warned of potential heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various Sindh districts, including Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, and Jamshoro, due to Cyclone Asna’s influence. He emphasized that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is closely monitoring the situation and advises residents to take necessary precautions.

Dr. Sarfaraz highlighted the possible impacts of the cyclone on Sindh’s weather, stressing the need for preparedness and vigilance in the face of potential severe weather conditions.

In Balochistan, the coastal districts of Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar are expected to face similar weather conditions until September 1.

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz cautioned that despite Cyclone Asna’s trajectory towards Oman, its effects on Pakistan will still be significant.

He emphasized that Balochistan, in particular can expect more severe consequences than Sindh, with intense rainfall predicted in the region. This warning suggests that residents in Balochistan should be prepared for extreme weather conditions including heavy downpours and potential flooding.

Dr Sarfaraz’ s expertise underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness across the country even as the cyclone’s center shifts towards Oman.

Rain lashes several areas of Karachi and other parts of Sindh and Baluchistan provinces under the influence of Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’. More rains are expected in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an advisory apprehended flooding and inundation in coastal areas of Baluchistan and Sindh.

The authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the open sea till tomorrow.

In Karachi several citizens blatantly violating the safety instructions and section 144 thronged at beaches.

According to the rainfall data shared by the Met Office, maximum rainfall in Karachi in last 24 hours was 39mm, recorded at Quaidabad.

Surjani Town received (24mm) rain, Korangi (18.4mm), Nazimabad (17mm), North Karachi (16.5mm), University Road (16mm), Jinnah Terminal (16mm), Airport (15mm), Mauripur (13mm), Mosmiyat (12.4mm), Gulshan Maymar (11.8mm), Keamari (8.8mm), Gulshan Hadeed (05mm), Gadap (4.4mm) and Saddar (one mm) rainfall.

Dadu (24mm), Sukkur (23mm), Rohri (22mm), Tharparkar (Islamkot 20mm, Diplo and Kaloi 03mm), Mohenjo Daro (19mm), Larkana (18mm), Khairpur (17mm), Sakrand (09mm), Shaheed Benazirabad (07mm) Hyderabad (City 06, Airport 03mm), Chhore (05mm), Tando Jam (03mm) Padidan, Thatta, Badin (02mm each) and Jacobabad (01mm).

In Baluchistan Ziarat received maximum 39mm rainfall, Kalat (32mm), Khuzdar (30mm), Muslim Bagh (20mm) and Loralai (17mm).

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Tourism and Culture Authority govt of KP said that 200 tourists stranded in Kumrat Valley in Dir Upper district were safely rescued on Saturday.

He said the tourists rescued from Dojangla, Kala Chesma and Abshar were assembled at Grand Palace hotel from where they would be shifted to Kalam.

Talking to wire service, he said that food and other services were being provided to all the rescued tourists. The spokesman said that police and district administration are providing full support in the rescue operation. These tourists were stranded after blockage of roads due to heavy rainfalls at Kumrat Dir Upper.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported on August 28 that the current monsoon spell has resulted in 74 fatalities and 128 injuries across the province from July through late August. Additionally, 906 homes have been damaged due to rain-related incidents over the past two months.

Meanwhile, In a successful rescue operation, eight foreign tourists stranded in Naran due to flooding have been Saturday safely evacuated. it was disclosed by the spokes persons KP Tourism Authority Saad while talking to APP here.

He further said that following the directives of the of Zahid Chann Zeb, Advisor on Tourism and Culture, and Tashfeen Haider, DG of the Tourism Authority, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and the Tourism Police coordinated the rescue effort.

The tourists had become trapped at the Mahandri area following severe flooding. With the assistance of KDA and the Tourism Police, they were shifted from Naran to Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan. The tourists, who were scheduled to fly to Portugal tonight, had reached out for help via the Tourism Help Line 1422, managed by the Kite Project.