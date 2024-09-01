Oasis gigs selling out as fans scramble for tickets

LONDON - The Oasis comeback tour shows have started to sell out for some dates after fans have been scrambling to secure tickets. Ticketmaster’s Irish site said tickets to see the band at Dublin’s Croke Park on two dates in August next year have now sold out. Thousands of people are still trying to access three websites - Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigsandtours for tickets for the UK dates, with some sites now warning “inventory is low”. “Dynamic pricing” on Ticketmaster, where prices rise in line with demand, has now set some remaining tickets to around £355 plus fees - up from £135 when the sale began. Tens of thousands have been waiting in Ticketmaster’s queues to obtain tickets. Earlier this week standing price tickets for Cardiff, London and Edinburgh were advertised as £135 plus fees. But angry fans online said they noted “in demand” pricing on Ticketmaster had increased prices to £355 plus fees. Ticketmaster say they do not set ticket prices. A link on the ticketing website states: “Promoters and artists set ticket prices. Prices can be either fixed or market-based. Market-based tickets are labelled as ‘Platinum’ or ‘In Demand’.” Ticketmaster confirmed that fans don’t get anything else for the price increase. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) told the BBC it could not pass comment on Ticketmaster’s pricing in this instance. “We encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us and we’d carefully assess whether there were any grounds for action,” an ASA spokesperson said.

But they added: “Our rules (the Advertising Codes) are clear – quoted prices must not mislead.” Within minutes of Saturday’s morning sale, some people looking for tickets for gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium next July and August found more than one million people ahead of them in the queue.

Others were put into a “queue for the queue” with all three ticket sellers redirecting people to a page saying their sites were experiencing high demand. Tickets were on sale from 09:00 BST and an hour earlier for Ireland, where issues accessing the Ticketmaster website were also reported. Some hopefuls also said they had been “suspended” by Ticketmaster after it accused them of being bots - automatic computer programmes that can snap up tickets quicker than humans.

Jamie Moore, 50, from East Kilbride, was hoping to get tickets to see Oasis and “re-live the good times” but was kicked out when he reached the front of the online queue after being mistaken for a bot. Mr Moore says he has “never been so let down by a website” in his life. Many others have expressed frustration and anger at how the website handled demand.

Ticketmaster’s website called for patience from fans, saying that “as expected Oasis is incredibly popular” and encouraged people to keep their places, “clear cookies”, and avoid using VPN software on their device.

A later message said: “Tickets for Oasis are still available, but inventory is now limited and not all ticket prices are available.”