Palestine Won at the Dem Convention

The 2024 Democratic National Convention was an exhausting roller coaster for Arab Americans and supporters of Palestinian rights— a messy affair, with highs and lows. But on balance, the naysayers are wrong: Palestine and supporters of Palestinian rights were big winners during the four days in Chicago.

We didn’t get party platform language on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict changed, nor a main-stage, prime-time Palestinian American speaker. But the issue of Palestine was front and center, with small wins, but victories nonetheless.

On Monday, the convention hosted a panel on Palestinian suffering at an official site. Co-chaired by Minnesota Attorney General (former Congressman) Keith Ellison and myself, it featured compelling testimonies from: Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan who told harrowing stories of children and medical workers, victims of the genocidal war on Gaza; Layla Elabed, a Palestinian American leader of the Uncommitted Movement protesting the administration’s complicity in the war; former Congressman Andy Levin, who lost reelection due to AIPAC’s millions; and Hala Hijazi, a Palestinian American Democratic fundraiser who lost scores of family members in Gaza.

Of the 30+ official side panels hosted by the campaign, most were sparsely attended, but the Palestine session had over 300 attendees, with most deeply moved by what they heard.

Securing the panel’s official sponsorship wasn’t the victory we sought; our goal remains a change in US policy. But recognition of Palestinian suffering and Israel/US responsibility for this genocidal war shouldn’t be dismissed.

News that an Israeli American family would speak from the main stage about their son, a Hamas-held hostage, led us to insist that a Palestinian American be invited to tell their family’s story in Gaza. Days of negotiations followed. When the decision was made not to invite them, Abbas Alawieh, another Uncommitted leader, led a walkout and sit-in in front of the convention.

This campaign decision was deeply hurtful to Palestinian Americans and threatened to erase the positives gained by the campaign’s recognition of our panel. But it also once again elevated the issue of Palestine and efforts to silence our voices. We held multiple press conferences and spoke with dozens of journalists ensuring continued discussion of Palestinian rights. Calls for a Palestinian American speaker came from members of Congress, national organizations (including Jewish groups), Black and Hispanic leaders, prominent Jewish newspapers, and even the Israeli American family that had previously spoken.

Reviewing the convention itself, hundreds of delegates, including Harris supporters, wore kaffiyehs or “Democrats for Palestine” buttons, including Harris’s niece. Rousing applause greeted mentions of Palestine by convention speakers. And while Harris’ speech included the usual commitments to Israel’s security, her words about Palestinian suffering were passionate and punctuated by her commitment to their “freedom, security, dignity, and self-determination”—more than any presidential nominee has ever said. And so, despite the hurt, the entire saga represented a win we must recognize, embrace, and build upon.

I was the last Arab American to speak about Palestinian rights at a national party convention—36 years ago, presenting the Jackson campaign’s minority plank on Palestinian rights from the podium in Atlanta. In the days that followed that historic moment, I experienced backlash from pro-Israel forces within the party, pressuring me to resign as a DNC member. But Rev. Jackson taught me two important lessons.

First: “When you win a victory, embrace it but never turn your back, because the knives will be out to get you.” Second: “Never quit, because that’s exactly what your enemies want you to do. What they fear most is that you’ll stick around to fight.”

These lessons apply today, with a difference. In 1988, we raised the issue as a powerful Jackson-led movement. Today’s movement for Palestinian justice isn’t riding on a leader’s back, but is people-powered. This effort has: mobilized to pass ceasefire resolutions in over 350 cities; won the support of major unions, Black, Latino, and Asian organizations; is responsible for demonstrations of millions of Americans, encampments on 100+ college campuses, and 750,000+ Democratic primary votes across the US. Polls show that the majority of Democrats want a ceasefire, conditioning arms to Israel, and securing rights for Palestinians.

Now isn’t the time to withdraw in defeatist anger. Instead, it’s imperative to recognize the victories won and continue to engage with allies in the political process, because change will come—but only if this work continues.

Dr. James J. Zogby

The writer is the President of Arab American Institute.