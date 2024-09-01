Sunday, September 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” –Anthony J. D’Angelo

Past in Perspective
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Canterbury Cathedral, a masterpiece of medieval architecture, has stood as a symbol of Christianity and British heritage since its construction in the 11th century AD. Located in Kent, England, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Church of England. The cathedral’s stunning Gothic design features intricate stonework, magnificent stained glass windows, and a soaring central tower. It is renowned for its historical significance, being the site of the murder of Thomas Becket in 1170, as well as for its role in the development of English Christianity and pilgrimage tradition.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1725080138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024