Pharma Quality

The concerns raised about the quality of drugs being produced in Pakistan are both valid and alarming. The issue is not merely about substandard products but rather points to a deeper, systemic failure within the pharmaceutical industry. Key factors contributing to this situation include outdated manufacturing practices, insufficient regulatory oversight, and a lack of stringent quality control measures. Moreover, the sector’s chronic underinvestment in research and development exacerbates the problem, leaving it ill-equipped to innovate or improve standards.

One cannot ignore the cost implications that further complicate the scenario. Even domestic manufacturers, who should theoretically be at an advantage, struggle due to their reliance on imported raw materials. The fluctuating exchange rates and global supply chain disruptions have only added to the costs, forcing companies to cut corners, often at the expense of quality. The result is a market flooded with medications that may not meet the necessary efficacy and safety standards, putting public health at risk. The absence of robust research and development (R&D) initiatives is a critical shortcoming. In a global landscape where innovation drives progress, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry lags far behind. Without significant investment in R&D, the country remains dependent on outdated formulas and technologies, further eroding the quality of its drug production.

A comprehensive and holistic policy overhaul is urgently needed. This should include stricter regulatory frameworks, incentives for local R&D, and measures to reduce dependence on imported raw materials. Addressing these issues is not merely about improving drug quality but is also essential for safeguarding public health and restoring confidence in the pharmaceutical sector. The time for half-measures has passed; what is needed now is decisive action that addresses the root causes of this crisis.