Sunday, September 01, 2024
PHED issues criteria for appointment of 400 college principals

Staff Reporter
September 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   After approval of the Punjab government, the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has issued the criteria for appointment of permanent principals to 400 colleges in the province. The PHED sources told APP that applications for appointment of principals would be received by Sept 10. Candidates’ selection criteria included educational qualification 10 marks, annual confidential reports (ACRs) 20 marks, service tenure 10 marks, and seniority 5 marks. Likewise, 20 marks would be assigned for administrative experience, 10 marks for college posting, and 5 marks for training workshops.

Also, 10 marks have been allocated for the result and 10 for the interview.

The interview panel will select one of the top 3. Principals will be appointed for 3 years.

Staff Reporter

